Dwyane Wade fractured his elbow last week and is done for the season. That’s either good or bad news for the Bulls, depending on who you ask, but one thing that isn’t up for debate is that the next few weeks of Dwyane Wade rocking various short-sleeve suit jackets should be fun for everyone. The jackets should also encourage talk about him returning to Miami because really if this fashion doesn’t say South Beach, what does?

How come nobody told me about Dwyane Wade's outfit? pic.twitter.com/2sp5HXYY60 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 23, 2017