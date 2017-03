Nigel Williams-Goss struggled from the field in Gonzaga’s Sweet 16 game against West Virginia (He was 1-for-8 with 7 minutes left in the 2nd half). He also got away with a very blatant travel in the first half. Williams-Goss took at least 7 steps if you look closely. You could put a much higher number on it depending on how you count dragging his “pivot foot.”

He started outside the circle at halfcourt and ended up mostly inside the circle. No wonder he didn’t need that pick.