James Harden Covered in Puppies Proves He is the M.V.P.

James Harden is an MVP candidate and here he is to celebrate National Puppy Day, covered in Many Valuable Puppies. If there were a synonym for “cute” that started with the letter V, I would have used it, but I don’t believe there is so let’s just assume all these puppies are valuable.

I hope the Rockets had no clue today was national puppy day and this is just the kind of entourage James Harden currently travels with. Also, we’re going to need a full video of all the preparation that went into getting this shot. Do you hear me Houston Rockets? Do not deprive the Internet of a video of puppies being stacked on James Harden.