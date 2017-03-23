Russell Westbrook Now Has Proof He's Perfect

Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double while not missing a shot from the field or the free throw line on Wednesday night against the 76ers. Westbrook finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in a 122-97 win. He was 6-for-6 from the field and made 6 free throws. Here’s what Russ had to say when he found out about his “perfect” triple-double.

Russell Westbrook is hilarious pic.twitter.com/CyeheZ1MAh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 23, 2017

Calling it a “perfect” triple-double is a bit misleading because he turned the ball over 5 times. Still, here’s how T.J. McConnell described the job of guarding Westbrook.