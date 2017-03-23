Sergio Garcia Pulled Off a Driver "Off the Deck" Shot that Included a Divot

Sergio Garcia hit a driver off the deck from 269 yards out on the par-5 16th hole during his opening match of the WGC-Dell Match Play against Shane Lowry. Often considered the hardest shot in golf, Garcia’s attempt proves exactly why. He came in a little steep and caught the ground behind the ball, making a divot and causing the face to be closed at impact.

This type of contact for the rest of us would not have fared so well. Of course, being a pro, Garcia powered through the ball and almost ran it up onto the green.

Driver off the deck for @TheSergioGarcia… …but wait for the replay 😲 pic.twitter.com/rsWLjBHowr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 22, 2017

The 37-year-old Spaniard halved his opening match.