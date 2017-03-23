USA Today Sports

Stephen A. Smith And LaVar Ball Blowharding At Each Other Is Peak First Take

Stephen A. Smith is the most powerful talent in the sports media. LaVar Ball is the nation’s most high-profile basketball parent. They had a meeting of the minds on First Take. It went…precisely how you anticipated. Enjoy or cringe as you will.

