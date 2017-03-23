Theo Epstein Is "World's Greatest Leader" Per Ridiculous Fortune Top 50 List

The Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series. This was enough for Fortune to name Theo Epstein the “World’s Greatest Leader” ahead of luminaries like Pope Francis, Elon Musk, and Shakira. The list does not include Barack Obama but does include Chance the Rapper. LeBron James also made the list at No. 11.

Epstein described the honor to ESPN’s Buster Olney as “patently ridiculous.”

“Um, I can’t even get my dog to stop peeing in the house, ” he wrote in a text. “That is ridiculous. The whole thing is patently ridiculous. It’s baseball–a pastime involving a lot of chance. If Zobrist’s ball is three inches farther off the line, I’m on the hot seat for a failed five-year plan. And I’m not even the best leader in our organization; our players are.”

There may have been more impressive feats than turning a Top 5 MLB payroll into a World Series crown.

2017 has a long way to go. But, LaVar Ball is a clear favorite to crack the Top 50 in next year’s list.