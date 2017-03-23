VIDEO: Kansas Incorporates Ref Into Awesome Fast Break

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Kansas is really good on their own. When refs are accidentally hip-checking basketballs into LaGerald Vick’s hands, they’re even better. The Jayhawks put the finishing touches on a late first-half run with this showy fast break, which Vick finished with an emphatic slam.

