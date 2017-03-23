WATCH: Michigan Misses Buzzer-Beater, Oregon Advances To Elite Eight

Derrick Walton Jr. put on a great move and got himself an open look, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Michigan senior guard pulled off a sweet step-back, got free from Oregon’s Dylan Ennis, and hoisted a 3-pointer that would have give his team a Sweet 16 win. But the shot wound up hitting the front of the rim and falling harmlessly into the arms of Ducks forward Jordan Bell as time expired.

Oregon walked away with a 69-68 win.

Here’s a look at how it all went down:

Oregon is on its way to the Elite Eight, where it will face either Purdue or Kansas.