WATCH: West Virginia's Final Possession Against Gonzaga Was Awful

West Virginia trailed Gonzaga 61-58 with 38 seconds left in their Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night and the Mountaineers proceeded to have one of the worst offensive possessions I’ve seen in years. It was truly, stunningly, awful.

On the possession, Jevon Carter managed to take two bad 3-pointers. The first was an air ball, the second was contested and barely hit the rim. The Mountaineers managed to secure offensive rebounds after both shots and got the ball back in his hands.

After the second miss, Carter appeared determined to hoist another shot. Instead, he couldn’t find room and pitched the ball over to Daxter Miles Jr. with almost no time left. Miles didn’t manage to get a shot off before the horn sounded.

There are truly no words for how awful that was.

Gonzaga is on to the Elite Eight where it will face the winner of Arizona and Xavier.