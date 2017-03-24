Asdrubal Cabrera Got Ejected, Took a Hilariously Casual Walk Out of the Park

Asdrubal Cabrera and Angel Hernandez teamed up to create the dumbest — but perhaps best — moment of spring training yesterday. The umpire didn’t grant the New York Mets infielder timeout on a 3-0 pitch down the middle of the plate. Cabrera had something to say about it after he singled to right a few pitches later.

Hernandez, who often finds himself in the middle of drama, gave Cabrera the heave-ho. But since this is spring training, the departing player had to walk across the field to an opening in the outfield wall in order to leave. And this walk was not done with any urgency.

Cabrera’s leisurely stroll held up the game for a good 85 seconds. In a way it was the perfect spring training moment. Let’s just say getting to leave the game early isn’t the worst thing in the world for many veterans. Definitely a certain pro wrestling feel to the whole send-up.