Brooklyn Nets Have More Wins in March Than the Cavaliers and 12 Other Teams

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for their second consecutive win. The Nets are now 6-7 in March. That torrid pace has improved their record to 15-56 – five games worse than the Los Angeles Lakers for the worst record in the league. Still, 6 wins in March. Pretty good considering…

Yes, the Brooklyn Nets have more wins in March than the Cleveland Cavaliers. Might this be cause for concern? Other teams with fewer wins than the Brooklyn Nets include the Lakers (1 win), Kings (2 wins), Knicks (3 wins), Suns, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Magic, 76ers, Bulls and Hawks (4 wins) and Pacers and Pistons (5).

Things aren’t as simple as the Cavs struggling. The Nets are excelling because Linsanity is back in full swing in Brooklyn. The Nets are 8-15 (.349) when Jeremy Lin plays this season. They’re 7-41 (.146) when Lin doesn’t play. Is it too late to add another candidate’s name to the MVP race?