NBA USA Today Sports

Charles Barkley's Bucket List Includes Killing Skip Bayless on Live TV

Charles Barkley's Bucket List Includes Killing Skip Bayless on Live TV

NBA

Charles Barkley's Bucket List Includes Killing Skip Bayless on Live TV

Charles Barkley appeared on the Dan Patrick Show yesterday and ramped it up a few notches in his hatred of Skip Bayless.

“You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I’m going to die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here, and I’ll kill him live on national television.”

Barkley clarified that he only wanted to do this if he knew he was going to die anyway, “Because like [former Sixer Rick] Mahorn says, ‘They would love you in prison.'”

Hey, we all have our bucket list items. Barkley’s is just a little darker and disturbing.

Media Gossip/Musings, NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home