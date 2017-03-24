Doug Gottlieb on Indiana Job: "I've been told the Steve Alford thing is done."

Doug Gottlieb was on the Dan Patrick Show this morning. Before getting to the important stuff like Patrick’s bar and basketball-playing stories from Stillwater, the new FS1 personality was asked about a trio of coaching vacancies.

Georgetown, which is reportedly considering Patrick Ewing, Oklahoma State, reportedly considering Gottlieb, and Indiana, rumored to be interested in Steve Alford.

Gottlieb may have broken some news by saying Alford-to-Indiana was the most likely of the three. In fact, he said he’d been told the “thing is done.”

Alford’s current team, UCLA, faces Kentucky tonight. If the Indiana “thing” wasn’t already a distraction, it is now.