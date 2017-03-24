Former Penn State President Guilty Of Child Endagerment Related To Sandusky Case

Graham Spanier was found guilty of one count of child endangerment on Friday as part of the fallout from Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal. Spanier, the former president of Penn State, was also found not guilty on a second count.

BREAKING: Graham #Spanier guilty on 1st count of child endangerment. Not guilty on 2nd count. Not guilty of conspiracy. @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) March 24, 2017

Prosecutors argued that Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president of finance and business Gary Schultz neglected to take appropriate steps in 2001 when a disturbing incident was brought to their attention. In that year, assistant football coach Mike McQueary witnessed Sandusky abusing a boy in an on-campus shower. The prosecution claimed the lack of action from those men led to the school’s former defensive coordinator abusing more victims. The prosecution also stated that four of the 10 victims involved in Sandusky’s victims came after 2001.

Curley and Schultz are charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and both entered not guilty pleas last week. They both also testified against Spanier during his trial.

Frankly, given what happened at Penn State under his watch, Spanier was lucky to get away with just one count of child endangerment.