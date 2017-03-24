Icelandic Professional Soccer Match Suspended Due to Crazy Iceland Weather

Iceland is a very big soccer nation. Well, they’re kind of small, but they love soccer. Remember their World Cup team? Everybody in Iceland loved the Icleand soccer team. Now we finally have some video of people playing soccer in Iceland and it’s probably just like you imagined. Sideways freezing rain and snow forced officials to suspended a match between Fram Reykjavik and Breidablik in Iceland’s 2nd division.
