Late Game Execution Has Been Awful In The NCAA Tournament

The 2017 NCAA Tournament has featured some great games that have come down to the wire. But for some reason, in late-game situations, no one has executed well. There have been zero buzzer-beaters and most teams have wound up taking terrible shots on their final possessions.

That reared its ugly head again Thursday night, as three teams had chances to tie or win late and all three took contested 3-pointers.

The Big Lead’s Jason Lisk and Ryan Phillips discussed the phenomenon, and examined what’s causing it.