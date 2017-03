Whether the Crying Jordan meme has outlived its usefulness due to overuse, or is still fresh, is something we don’t have to debate right now. For one night, it is the perfect meme, as UCLA’s season is coming to a close at the hands of Kentucky:

Lavar Ball need to chill pic.twitter.com/BWtofnIlrs — Bryce Wood (@woodymlb4) March 16, 2017

The conversion of the Triple B’s to Triple L’s is also inspired. LaVar Ball probably thinks he can beat the Crying Michael Jordan meme one-on-one, but he took the L here.