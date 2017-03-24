Oklahoma State Passed on Doug Gottlieb, Hired Mike Boynton Jr.

Brad Underwood left Oklahoma State after a season for the Illinois job. Oklahoma State is replacing him as head coach with assistant Mike Boynton. Boynton served with Underwood as an assistant at both Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin.

We're excited to announce Mike Boynton as our new basketball coach. Boynton is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the business #okstate pic.twitter.com/ID4Hm4iJsd — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) March 24, 2017

College basketball analyst Doug Gottlieb, who has no college coaching experience, reportedly interviewed for the job on Thursday. Though, he said today he was no longer a candidate. Gottlieb’s move to FS1 and Fox Sports Radio had been announced on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Gottlieb told Dan Patrick that he heard Steve Alford was heading to Indiana.