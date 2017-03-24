Rick Pitino Say Billy Donovan Has No Interest In Returning To College, Color Me Skeptical

Billy Donovan and Indiana. Indiana and Billy Donovan. The connections, rumors and speculation continue to swirl about the Oklahoma City Thunder coach’s potential return to college basketball. But Friday evening Donovan’s mentor, Rick Pitino tried to throw some cold water on all that talk.

Pitino told ESPN’s Andy Katz that his former pupil had no interest in returning to the college game:

Louisville coach Rick Pitino told me tonight Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan has zero interest in… https://t.co/mJUlnPW3JI — Andy Katz (@ESPNAndyKatz) March 25, 2017

While I’m sure Pitino believes that’s true, I’m skeptical he actually knows what he’s talking about. Donovan has had a number of opportunities to shoot down the Indiana speculation over the last few days and has not done so. In fact, his carefully chosen words have done the opposite of calming rumors.

Pitino may believe Donovan is staying in the NBA — and Donovan may actually be staying — but I don’t think it’s as open and shut as Louisville’s head coach believes.