Rob Gronkowski Hanging Out With Professional Wrestlers Makes Perfect Sense

Rob Gronkowski has a new friend. Rob Gronkowski’s new friend’s name is Mojo Rawley. His real name is Dean Muhtadi. He played D-III football Christopher Newport University and spent some time with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals practice squads. Now he’s a professional wrestler hanging out with Gronk in South Beach. I think we can consider it a fact that becoming a professional wrestler probably made him more likely to become friends with Gronk than if he had caught on in the NFL.

Here they are earlier in the week doing wrestling-type activities.

