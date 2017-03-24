USA Today Sports

Roundup: Drama on Capitol Hill; NFL Pranked; The Fattest American Cities

Roundup: Drama on Capitol Hill; NFL Pranked; The Fattest American Cities

Roundup

Roundup: Drama on Capitol Hill; NFL Pranked; The Fattest American Cities

Aly Raisman … London attacker identified … Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in broad daylight … Never forget Xavier’s jar of ashesThe fattest cities in the United States … Bert Blyleven on Puerto Rico’s hot dogsOregon mayor caught in online sex sting is done with social media … Jim Ross’ wife passed awayABC News got hackedNYPD seeking half-bald womanUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three … Chase Jeter transferring from Duke … Brett Ratner, no fan of Rotten TomatoesRick Perry weighed in on the Texas A&M student election … Do think it’s possible there will be more ties in the NFL this year … Cannot recommend Legion enough … Illinois eyeing recreational marijuanaHelp us, Bruce Arena, you’re the only hope … Pardon My Take boys get sweet revenge on NFL … In the market for a Kid Rock grillEventful week for Arkansas lawmakers and sports … Bob Dylan: still making music … Tom Brady’s jerseys returnedRyan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhall are charming … Danny Hurley would be a home run hire for Georgetown 

Chuck Culpepper is an artist on deadline. [Poynter]

What’s up with Devin Nunes? [Vox]

This is what I’d do if I had a Wikipedia page, too. [CNN]

College basketball writer roundtable. [Sports Illustrated]

Rick Barry and the art of the underhand free-throw. [Postgame]

Don’t quit your day job.

This.

Fall Out Boy — Headfirst into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet

Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home