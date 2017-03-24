WATCH: Sebastian Lletget Goal Gives U.S. 1-0 Lead Over Honduras

Sebastian Lletget scored his first international goal in his just his second appearance for the United States men’s national soccer team Friday night. Lletget got on the board in the third minute, as the U.S. is battling Honduras in a crucial World Cup qualifying match.

Take a look at Lletget’s critical tally:

Here’s a replay:

The goal was set up by some quick interplay between Jozy Altidore and Christian Pulisic. Lletget was the beneficiary of that work, as he was in the right place at the right time to knock the ball home.