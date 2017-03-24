VIDEO: John Daly Doesn't Believe The Rock Hit it 490 Yards, Needs to See to Believe it

John Daly doesn’t believe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit a 490-yard drive while filming his HBO show Ballers and who could blame him? While The Rock looks like a beast who could likely crush a drive, he’d have to have the right shaft, club head, etc. to make decent enough contact to keep a ball anywhere near the fairway.

“Well, I think to hit it 490 yards you’ve got to know if he hit a sprinkler head or a cart path. I’m saying it’s highly unlikely cause I’ve seen the biggest, the baddest drivers in the world that can hit it almost 400 yards and if he can hit it 490 straight he needs to get on the PGA Tour. “You know, you look at the long drive champions, they’re hitting it 390 to, I think one time it went over 400 yards so I’d have to see it to believe it. Now we know he’s strong enough to do it. If I had that body I’d be hitting it 490 yards myself but my motto is ‘I don’t work out, I put out,’ so I’d have to see it though brother. I can’t believe he hit it 490 without hitting the cart path.”

Daly went on to show off his belly and point out that he doesn’t need to look like The Rock to hit it 300 yards, but he would like to play golf with and meet the actor.

“My message to The Rock is, I’d definitely love to play golf with him and see if he can hit it 490 yards, but most importantly I’d love to meet him because I love him as an actor. I think he’s great.”

I’m with Daly on this one. I don’t believe The Rock hit it 490 yards, but I do think it is possible for someone with that body to achieve. Granted, I don’t know how good of a golfer the Ballers star is, so I guess it could be possible that he did hit the ball that far.