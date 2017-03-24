Video of JJ Watt Moving With Agility Is a Good Sign

JJ Watt appeared in just three games last season, hobbled by a back injury for which he underwent multiple surgeries. Anytime an athlete has multiple back surgeries in the same calendar year, it is cause for major concern.

While we learned in February that Watt was cleared for football activities, this video is nevertheless reassuring. Of course, agility drills are a lot different without pads and without 350-pound offensive linemen that are strong as bulls trying to wreck you.

But, it’s good to see Watt moving like this and hopefully he can a) return to menacing form, and b) remain healthy this upcoming season and beyond.

