WATCH: Arizona Launched A Terrible Final Shot Against Xavier

As has happened repeatedly in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, a team with a chance to win or tie on its final possession took a terrible shot. The Arizona Wildcats are the latest culprit, as they lost to Xavier Thurday night 73-71.

Arizona had the ball down two¬†with 22 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Wildcats brought it down, got it to Allonzo Trier with 10 seconds left and…he did absolutely nothing, too one dribble and launched a deep 3-pointer while guarded.

Obviously it didn’t go in, Xavier got the rebound and dribbled the clock out.

Watch:

That was awful, and the late-game management by Arizona sunk any chance to win. Everyone is trying to be a hero, rather than do the smart thing and take the ball to the hoop late. Trier didn’t do any work, just launched a deep 3-pointer and got what he deserved.

It was a great game but Sean Miller and the Wildcats bounced themselves out of the tournament with decisions like that.

Xavier will meet Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.