WATCH: Arizona Launched A Terrible Final Shot Against Xavier

As has happened repeatedly in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, a team with a chance to win or tie on its final possession took a terrible shot. The Arizona Wildcats are the latest culprit, as they lost to Xavier Thurday night 73-71.

Arizona had the ball down two with 22 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Wildcats brought it down, got it to Allonzo Trier with 10 seconds left and…he did absolutely nothing, too one dribble and launched a deep 3-pointer while guarded.

Obviously it didn’t go in, Xavier got the rebound and dribbled the clock out.

Watch:

That was awful, and the late-game management by Arizona sunk any chance to win. Everyone is trying to be a hero, rather than do the smart thing and take the ball to the hoop late. Trier didn’t do any work, just launched a deep 3-pointer and got what he deserved.

It was a great game but Sean Miller and the Wildcats bounced themselves out of the tournament with decisions like that.

Xavier will meet Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.