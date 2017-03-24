WATCH: Frank Martin Gives A Great Answer To Question From SI Kids Reporter

Frank Martin was basking in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ dominant Sweet 16 win over the Baylor Bears Friday night when Max Bonnsstetter of Sports Illustrated for Kids asked him a great question. Martin responded by giving a great answer.

That’s honestly just a great sports moment. Kudos to Martin for taking it seriously and treating the kid with respect. Not all coaches would have done that.

South Carolina is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history, and will face either Wisconsin or Florida.