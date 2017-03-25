Archie Miller to Indiana Appears to Be a Go

Woj is dropping bombs in the college ranks now? Damn:

Dayton's Archie Miller is in serious talks to become new coach at Indiana, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 25, 2017

Archie Miller and Indiana finalizing a 7-year contract, sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 25, 2017

Our site’s Ryan Phillips, an Indiana grad and prolific writer on the program, will undoubtedly have expanded thoughts on this news later.

On the surface it seems like a great hire for the Hoosiers. Miller has guided Dayton to four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2014. He will now have far greater resources and historical significance at his disposal.

So much for those rumors about Steve Alford and Billy Donovan….