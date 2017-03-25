NCAAB USA Today Sports

Archie Miller to Indiana Appears to Be a Go

Woj is dropping bombs in the college ranks now? Damn:

Our site’s Ryan Phillips, an Indiana grad and prolific writer on the program, will undoubtedly have expanded thoughts on this news later.

On the surface it seems like a great hire for the Hoosiers. Miller has guided Dayton to four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2014. He will now have far greater resources and historical significance at his disposal.

So much for those rumors about Steve Alford and Billy Donovan….

