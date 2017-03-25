Soccer USA Today Sports

Christian Pulisic and Dempsey Add Three More as U.S. Route of Honduras Continues

Christian Pulisic is a star in the making. The 18-year-old added a goal for the U.S. against Honduras a mere :15 seconds into the second half and then minutes later second a couple of minutes later helped Clint Dempsey get his second of the night.

Dempsey finished off his Hat Trick on the free kick below.

6-0 U.S.!

