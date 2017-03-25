Christian Pulisic and Dempsey Add Three More as U.S. Route of Honduras Continues
Michael Shamburger | 18 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic is a star in the making. The 18-year-old added a goal for the U.S. against Honduras a mere :15 seconds into the second half and then minutes later second a couple of minutes later helped Clint Dempsey get his second of the night.
Dempsey finished off his Hat Trick on the free kick below.
6-0 U.S.!
Christian Pulisic, Clint Dempsey, Honduras, USMNT, Soccer
Michael Shamburger
Michael is the Video Editor for TheBigLead. He covers golf and prefers to hit driver-wedge as often as possible. GEAUX TIGERS! michaelshamburger@thebiglead.com
