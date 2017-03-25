D'Angelo Russell Dating Former College Volleyball Player Janay Bankston

D’Angelo Russell and former Cal State Stanislaus volleyball player Janay Bankston are dating, according to their respective Instagram accounts. Per TMZ, the first time they were spotted together was at the premiere for the film “War Dogs” in Los Angeles last August. We wish this couple the best of luck and happiness!
