High School Baseball Coach Tells Opposing Player He's Going to Throw At His Head

A Louisiana high school baseball game got heated this week. Glenmora High School and Grace Christian faced off, with Grace Christian winning in a 19-0 rout that featured a grand slam. At some point in the game, Glenmora coach Aaron West had some words with the third baseman for Grace Christian.
That prompted a response from Grace Christian’s head coach about not threatening a kid that you would throw at his head.
Threatening to throw at a kid’s head (or anyone) is certainly out of bounds. Without knowing fully what the nature of the conversation was in a game that was getting out of hand, a teenager can, however, learn when to not yap and carry on, and something a little lower might have been in order.
[h/t: Michael Necci]
