High School Baseball Coach Tells Opposing Player He's Going to Throw At His Head

A Louisiana high school baseball game got heated this week. Glenmora High School and Grace Christian faced off, with Grace Christian winning in a 19-0 rout that featured a grand slam. At some point in the game, Glenmora coach Aaron West had some words with the third baseman for Grace Christian.

"If he says another word about fireworks or anything then we're throwing at his head," #Glenmora's HC to #GraceChristian's 3B #LHSAA ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6F3oEIblXH — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) March 24, 2017

That prompted a response from Grace Christian’s head coach about not threatening a kid that you would throw at his head.

Threatening to throw at a kid’s head (or anyone) is certainly out of bounds. Without knowing fully what the nature of the conversation was in a game that was getting out of hand, a teenager can, however, learn when to not yap and carry on, and something a little lower might have been in order.

