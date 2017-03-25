Joakim Noah Made a $4.2 Million Mistake

Joakim Noah will be suspended for 20 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program, Woj reports. He apparently ingested an over-the-counter drug that was on the league’s banned substance list, which was determined upon investigation to be an accident:

The National Basketball Players Association’s investigation concluded that Noah hadn’t “knowingly or willingly” violated the policy and cooperated fully with the league’s probe, league sources said.

Noah, who was going to be out for the rest of the Knicks’ season regardless after undergoing knee surgery, will reportedly serve 10 games of the suspension this season and 10 at the beginning of next.

This is a costly mistake for Noah, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks last offseason. Slated to make $17 million this season and $17.765 million next year, the 20-game suspension adds up to about $4.2 million in lost wages.

Even though his performance has been a disappointment for the Knicks, this story really sucks, as Noah is regarded as one of the better dudes in the NBA.