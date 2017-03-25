WATCH: Chris Chiozza Hits Miracle Shot To Send Florida To Elite Eight

Chris Chiozza just hit the first true buzzer-beater of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and man was it a big one.

With his Florida Gators trailing the Wisconsin Badgers 83-81 with 4.0 seconds left in overtime, Chiozza got the ball and drove the length of the floor. He pulled up at full speed just outside the 3-point line and nailed an off-balance shot to secure an 84-83 victory.

Check it out:

And here’s a look at the replay:

Wow, what a moment. Such a ridiculous play to finish what was a fantastic college basketball game.

The Gators will move on to the Elite Eight where they will face their SEC rival the South Carolina Gamecocks.