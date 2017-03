Xavier, fighting to stay within striking distance of Gonzaga at the end of the first half, got a break when Johnathan Williams accidentally dribbled the basketball into his own hoop. You don’t see that every day — or any day really.

The Musketeers came this close to scoring some more miraculous points when J.P. Macura sank this 75-footer on the next possession, but the shot was called off after a review determined he hadn’t released it in time.



Gonzaga holds a 10-point halftime lead.