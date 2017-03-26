Bomani Jones and Albert Breer Debated Boston Racism on Twitter

Way back on the night before the Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che referred to the New England Patriots as being from the most racist city he’d ever been to and became the millionth person to suggest that Boston was racist.

On Thursday Che appeared at Boston University and talked about the angry messages he received on social media because of that comment. On Saturday afternoon, WCVB picked up the AP story about Che’s comments about his comments. They tweeted the story on Saturday evening. This morning MMQB’s Albert Breer became the millionth person from Boston to hear someone suggest Boston is racist and go “nuh-uh!”

So apparently it's ok to just wildly label an entire city this way without much to back it up at all. https://t.co/6w6ZFkdBFq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2017

A few minutes later, Bomani Jones engaged Breer on the subject.

they can't even let a comedian cook. this is amazing to watch. https://t.co/OE1Zt1Yp4o — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 26, 2017

note: i haven't said a thing about what boston is or isn't today. ppl so cold and angry. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 26, 2017

Yes, I grew up in the suburbs. But my having lived inside the city limits for 13 years as an adult VERY recently doesn't count? https://t.co/pUJJhyfRqr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2017