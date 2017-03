The South Carolina Gamecocks won their first NCAA Tournament games since the 1970s and reached an improbable Final Four. Notable South Carolina alum Darius Rucker, former lead singer of the Hootie & The Blowfish, was on hand for the win and got a little choked up.

