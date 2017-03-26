Darius Rucker Watched South Carolina's Sweet 16 Game On Stage at a Concert

NCAAB USA Today Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing the first Elite 8 game in school history this afternoon. On Friday night they played in their first Sweet 16 since the early 70’s. Noted South Carolina alum Darius Rucker had a show on Friday night so he had televisions put on the stage so he could watch the game while he performed. South Carolina fans are dealing with all sorts of new problems right now.

