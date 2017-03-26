Dustin Johnson's Dominant Run Continues with Third Straight Win

Dustin Johnson’s dominant run on the PGA Tour continued on Sunday at Austin Country Club. Johnson won the WGC-Dell Match Play; his third straight win in as many events. Johnson’s win in the final match came against the rising star, and future Ryder Cup match-play threat, Jon Rahm.

Rahm rolled through his side of the bracket beating Kevin Chappell, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Charles Howell III, Soren Kjeldsen, and Bill Haas to face Johnson. Johnson also easily rolled, beating Webb Simpson, Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer, Zach Johnson, Alex Noren, and Hideto Tanihara. The first-time Johnson saw the 17th hole came in his semi-final match against Tanihara.

While Johnson held a sizable lead over Rahm for most the day — he was four-up through six and five-up through eight before Rahm cut that lead to two — the two put on a very entertaining match off the tee.

Their drives on the par-5 12th hole totaled a remarkable 862 yards.

Rahm then did this on the par-4 13th.

Time to get aggressive for Jon Rahm.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/9PKokrIHeh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2017

Rahm took another shot back from Johnson on the 15th hole to cut the lead to two and then hit a great shot through the trees from the deep rough, then drained a birdie putt to put the pressure on Johnson.

They say trees are 90% air. Jon Rahm agrees. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8CSadqQteV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2017

The lead is down to one! Jon Rahm is making this interesting. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/64gztbU6rS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2017

Johnson was unable to answer Rahm’s putt and entered the 18th hole only one-up over the 22-year-old Spaniard. After Rahm hit a driver, Johnson chose to layup and while his second shot didn’t end up on the green, Rahm’s drive was over the green leaving him a difficult chip that came up short. Both went on to two putt, solidifying Johnson’s fifth WGC win.

“I feel like I didn’t really give him any holes except for 10… It was tough out there. The greens got really fast. The wind was affecting all the putts. Jon played really well, I just didn’t really give him anything,” said Johnson. “I’m proud of the way I played. The way I stayed in there even though he made some birdies on the back nine… I just couldn’t get any putts to drop, but I’m proud of the way I played.”

Johnson is now second in WGC wins, behind only Tiger Woods (18). It also means that Johnson has won all the WGC events on the PGA Tour calendar, collecting what could be considered the “World Golf Championship slam.”