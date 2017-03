Swingin' around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is a free agent. He and his wife Kristin Cavallari don’t appear to be letting that employment uncertainty unsettle them. Crossing off the Jets as a potential destination may have offered some relief.

This may be the best body language of Jay Cutler’s NFL career. It’s without question his best hair day. Humidity working wonders.