So Jim McElwain Grew a Goatee...
So Jim McElwain Grew a Goatee...
shares
share
sms
send
email
By:
Ty Duffy | 1 minute ago
Jim McElwain attended Florida’s Elite 8 matchup with South Carolina. He grew this goatee for the occasion.
Wanting to let things go a bit during the offseason is a natural tendency. A mustache is no longer dashing and youthful. A full beard looks a little too scruffy. You end up with the compromise goatee. Then your wife tells you to trim it. Raffish becomes helpful hardware store salesman-esque.
Florida Gators, Goatees, Jim McElwain, NCAAF
shares
share
sms
send
email
Ty Duffy
Ty is a Senior Writer for The Big Lead. He attended the University of Michigan. He likes his meals prodigious and his whiskey neat. He is based in Detroit.
More …
Latest Leads
11m
This should be good!
20m
Large, not necessarily in charge.
54m
This may be the best body language of Jay Cutler’s NFL career. It’s without question his best hair day.
1hr
He does have a more longstanding relationship with Jimmy Sexton…
2hr
Way back on the night before the Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che referred to the New England (…)
2hr
Wow!
3hr
The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing the first Elite 8 game in school history this afternoon. On Friday night they played in their (…)
4hr
One of the most 90s things I’ve ever seen is a shot of Charles Barkley and Nirvana together on the Saturday Night Live set in 1993. (…)
5hr
Since Bill Self arrived at Kansas in 2003, the Jayhawks have won 13 conference championships, more than 70 percent of their NCAA (…)
16hr
Kansas was a 7-point favorite in a de facto home game with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Considering the way the Jayhawks dominated (…)
More NCAAF
Comments