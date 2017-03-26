So Jim McElwain Grew a Goatee...

Jim McElwain attended Florida’s Elite 8 matchup with South Carolina. He grew this goatee for the occasion.

Wanting to let things go a bit during the offseason is a natural tendency. A mustache is no longer dashing and youthful. A full beard looks a little too scruffy. You end up with the compromise goatee. Then your wife tells you to trim it. Raffish becomes helpful hardware store salesman-esque.