Kansas Savagely Dissed by Lawrence Police Department

Since Bill Self arrived at Kansas in 2003, the Jayhawks have won 13 conference championships, more than 70 percent of their NCAA Tournament games, and one national championship.

But the Elite Eight game has been a nightmare for Kansas, which having lost to Oregon on Saturday night is now 2-5 in that round under Self.

And, boy, does the Lawrence Police Department know it.

Well, at least we have a lot of experience dealing with fans after an #Elite8 loss. Get home safely Jayhawk fans. #DriveSober — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017

For Lawrence police, an Elite Eight night can be quite a grind. When Kansas makes the Final Four, students pour into downtown and maintaining a thin veneer of civility is about all the police can do. While there are assuredly plenty of Kansas fans among the Lawrence police, an Elite Eight loss must come with some measure of relief.

Although Lawrence wasn’t completely dead last night: