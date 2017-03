Kentucky fans are apparently not taking the team’s 75-73 Elite Eight loss to North Carolina well. On Sunday, shortly after the game ended, fans and students in and around Lexington began congregating in the streets and, well…they started setting things on fire.

It was all documented on Twitter:

Girl on #StateStreet just said "I just wanted to storm the street … I got drunk for no reason." #BBN — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

People just milling around on #StateStreet. One fan told me "no one really knows what to do now." pic.twitter.com/hkx1pBW7lc — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

Something small (a box maybe?) was just burned on #StateStreet. The fire was quickly put out. #bbn pic.twitter.com/VAt975HTPM — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

UK students on #StateStreet dejected after loss to UNC in NCAA elite 8 @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/0NGywh8Mc3 — Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) March 26, 2017

Some are coming, some are going. The crowd in the street is growing a little, but it's mostly from people emptying out of houses. pic.twitter.com/EVdU9es4GY — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

So they just burned a tv…. also I may have been in the path of the cops. pic.twitter.com/O7FY8FzILp — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

They're piling things in the road now. Chant is "bring out the couch." pic.twitter.com/JLnIH4FYVD — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

This guy threw his lighter into the crowd as he was taken away from a pile of debris on #StateStreet pic.twitter.com/H1oFqAdQFu — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

Cops put out another fire. pic.twitter.com/5bEktOMu3l — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 26, 2017

It’s gonna be a long offseason for Wildcats fans.