Lane Kiffin Repped CAA Sports Throwing Out First Pitch For Nationals
By: Ty Duffy | 1 hour ago
Lane Kiffin threw out the first pitch at Washington Nationals spring training. One would expect the new Florida Atlantic Owls head coach to be rocking an FAU golf shirt or something equivalent. Kiffin, instead, opted to rep his agency CAA Sports.
To be fair, one would bet on Kiffin staying with Jimmy Sexton over staying with his school three years from now.
Florida Atlantic Owls, Jimmy Sexton, Lane Kiffin, Washington Nationals, NCAAF
