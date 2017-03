No. 7 seed South Carolina reached their first Sweet 16 in 2017. After dispatching Baylor and Florida, the Gamecocks are heading to their first Final Four. They beat the Gators 77-70 after trailing by seven at halftime. South Carolina had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 1973.

The Gamecocks will meet No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the semifinal. Oregon will play the winner of Kentucky vs. North Carolina.