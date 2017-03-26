VIDEO: Hideto Tanihara Hit a Spectacular Hole-in-One at the WGC-Dell Match Play

Golf USA Today Sports

Hideto Tanihara has had a spectacular week in Austin at the WGC-Dell Match Play. While Tanihara lost his semi-final match against Dustin Johnson, he did manage to hit the fourth ace in tournament history on the par-3 seventh hole.

The shot gave him a 1-up lead over Bill Haas.

Dustin Johnson holds a 3-up lead over Jon Rahm in the final match.

