VIDEO: Hideto Tanihara Hit a Spectacular Hole-in-One at the WGC-Dell Match Play
Michael Shamburger | 22 minutes ago
Hideto Tanihara has had a spectacular week in Austin at the WGC-Dell Match Play. While Tanihara lost his semi-final match against Dustin Johnson, he did manage to hit the fourth ace in tournament history on the par-3 seventh hole.
The shot gave him a 1-up lead over Bill Haas.
Dustin Johnson holds a 3-up lead over Jon Rahm in the final match.
Michael Shamburger
Michael is the Video Editor for TheBigLead. He covers golf and prefers to hit driver-wedge as often as possible. GEAUX TIGERS! michaelshamburger@thebiglead.com
