VIDEO: Hideto Tanihara Hit a Spectacular Hole-in-One at the WGC-Dell Match Play

Hideto Tanihara has had a spectacular week in Austin at the WGC-Dell Match Play. While Tanihara lost his semi-final match against Dustin Johnson, he did manage to hit the fourth ace in tournament history on the par-3 seventh hole.

The shot gave him a 1-up lead over Bill Haas.

Tanihara 1-up on Haas thanks to this pic.twitter.com/ce60f4ewkf — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) March 26, 2017

Dustin Johnson holds a 3-up lead over Jon Rahm in the final match.