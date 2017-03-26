Video of LaVar Ball Playing Basketball: No, He Can't Beat Michael Jordan One on One

NBA USA Today Sports

LaVar Ball claimed he could have beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one in his hey day. This video of Ball actually playing basketball found by the Charlotte Observer suggests otherwise.

Brief scouting report: large, not necessarily in charge given speed, stamina, and vertical leap limitations. We don’t have video of Ball in his “hey day.” But, we have plenty of Jordan in his.

