WATCH: Joel Berry II Rolled His Ankle Badly, Somehow Returned

Joel Berry II is one tough kid. North Carolina’s junior point guard badly rolled his left ankle early in the first half against Kentucky on Sunday. He left the court, went back to the locker room and then somehow returned just a few minutes later to keep playing.

Check it out:

I’ve done that to my ankle countless times over the years and every time I can barely walk after. Berry is out there grinding it out and somehow being really effective. Oh, and the craziest part? Berry had already been dealing with a right ankle injury.

That’s one tough dude. Clearly he and his Tar Heels teammates are determined to get back to the Final Four and win the title that eluded them last season.