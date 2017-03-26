WATCH: Luke Maye Answers Malik Monk's Huge Shot, North Carolina Survives Kentucky

Luke Maye is now a legend in Chapel Hill. He just hit an enormous long jumper to give North Carolina a berth in the Final Four. His shot, which went through the net with 0.3 seconds left and secured a win over Kentucky. But Maye’s shot came only after Malik Monk hit a ridiculous, contested 3-pointer to tie the game seconds earlier.

Here’s a look at Monk’s shot that tied things, and how Maye answered:

That’s as good as college basketball gets right there.

Now North Carolina is headed back to the Final Four and a chance at redemption after losing to Villanova on a buzzer-beater in the championship game last year. It’s fitting the Tar Heels hit a clutch shot to return to the final weekend again.