25 Years After Christian Laettner, #32, Beat Kentucky in the Elite 8 at the Buzzer, Luke Maye, #32, Did the Same

Luke Maye became an instant North Carolina legend with his game-winning shot against Kentucky in the Elite 8. He’ll never have to pay for a drink in Chapel Hill again.

In an amazing twist, 25 years ago this week, another tall white basketball player, wearing the #32 in blue and white, beat the buzzer and Kentucky in the Elite 8.

You’re going to hear a lot about Laettner’s shot in the next 48 hours – the exact date of the 25th anniversary is Tuesday – but if Carolina goes on to win the title this season, you’re going to be hearing about Maye’s shot almost as much over the next 25 years.