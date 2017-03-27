Blind Item: Which New York Mets Star Is Addicted to Drinking Water, Eating Food and Sleeping?

Spring Training is the time of the year where we learn all the little quirks of professional baseball players, but one of the New York Mets has taken things to another level. According to the New York Times, one unnamed player is addicted to water – and maybe much more.

The journalist behind this story was tipped off when the player interrupted an interview to take a drink. That’s right – he’s doing this out in the open in front of Tim Tebow and country. At least, I assume this is what tipped off the writer. Via the NYT:

As he talked, he asked for a brief timeout and reached for the 12-ounce water bottle he had left on the floor beside his locker. This was his sixth bottle of the day, and it wasn’t yet noon. There would likely be another six before the day was done.

Teammates have noticed:

“You always see him just crushing water,” said his fellow outfielder Michael Conforto “There are always massive amounts of bottles of water everywhere,” said third baseman David Wright

The player did not see the addiction coming.

He probably never thought he would be drinking as much water as he now does, either, although he maintains it isn’t water alone that has helped him stay on the field.

Good lord. What else is he taking? Food!? Yes, actually.

“When people ask me about my diet, it’s hard to explain because I’ll literally eat everything,” he said. “I like vegetables. I like fruits. I like fried stuff. I like sweets. So if you tell me to cut stuff out, that’s no problem because there’s so much other stuff I like.”

This is troublesome. And where exactly is he getting his fix?

During the season, Granderson always eats breakfast, checking what time the hotel or nearby restaurants will finish serving it so he can get there in time. During spring training, he often eats in the Mets’ clubhouse.

He’s going out to get it where they serve it and when he can’t get it there, he gets it from the Mets. Major League Baseball needs to step in before it gets worse. Too late!

He also loves napping, if only for 10 minutes, and he uses the many plane rides during the season to get still more sleep.

Disturbing. The saddest part is that he’s trying to hide it from people, even though its far from a secret in the clubhouse.

A routine sight in the Mets’ clubhouse is Granderson stuffing water bottles into his glove, back pockets or backpack before practice or when leaving for the team hotel.

I think I’m going to be sick. Can you imagine the negative affects of this on the body of a professional athlete.

Asked about Granderson ’s water intake, Dr. Melissa Leber, an assistant professor of orthopedics at the Icahn School of Medicine medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York, put it in a larger context. The average sweat rate of an adult while running is about two liters an hour, she said. So an active adult in a warm climate should consume up to six liters of water a day. That is in the general vicinity of how much water Granderson takes in daily, although baseball can be a stationary sport at times, which means Granderso n isn’t always running around.

This is some scary stuff. While we may never know who this guy is, hopefully he can get help and other people can learn from his mistakes.